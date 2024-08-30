Man rushed to hospital after a forklift accident in Mayfield this afternoon

A man has been rushed to the hospital this afternoon in a serious condition following a workplace incident in Newcastle.

At around 3.30pm a man in his 50’s was injured in a forklift accident at Kerr Street in Mayfield.

Emergency services including police and NSW ambulance rushed to the scene, with Paramedics treating the patient for multiple injuries before he was taken to the John Hunter Hospital.

He was last reported to be in a serious condition. The nature of his injuries is unable to be confirmed.