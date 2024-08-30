Ribbon Cut On New BreastScreen Clinic At East Maitland

Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison and Kairsten Marley from BreastScreen NSW cut the ribbon on the new, permanent East Maitland clinic today.

A vital service helping to catch breast cancer in the early stages now has a permanent home in East Maitland.

The BreastScreen NSW clinic was officially opened today at Stockland Green Hills, providing better access to care for the more than 12,500 women who live and work in the area.

The new facility will operate five days a week and conduct free mammograms for those who are eligible, with check ups every two years considered the best way to detect abnormalities, before they can be seen or felt.

Regular screening is recommended for women with no breast cancer symptoms who are aged 50 – 74 years, but BreastScreen NSW services are available to women from the time they turn 40.

Previously, locals relied on the BreastScreen mobile van, which has visited the Maitland area since 1995. The van will continue to do the rounds and will also expand to other communities in the Hunter and New England regions.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among Australian women, with one in seven developing the cancer in their lifetime.

Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison knows just how important screening services are, following her own breast cancer diagnosis and journey to beat the disease.

“Having survived breast cancer in 2017, I know first-hand the importance of early detection. Not only can it save your life, it can improve your treatment options and decrease the impact on your life,” Ms Aitchison said.

“It takes just 20 minutes of your time, with no doctor’s referral required, and could save your life.”

She said having a clinic located where women shop, work and relax will enable more of them to access life saving screenings.

“A permanent clinic at Green Hills will allow women in our community to easily attend a mammogram appointment during the week and continue to raise awareness of the importance of breast health.”

BreastScreen NSW Hunter New England Manager Kairsten Marley said there are a plethora of reasons to get into the habit of regularly screening.

“Detecting breast cancer early increases your chance of survival while reducing the likelihood of invasive treatment, such as mastectomy or chemotherapy,” she said.

“Around 90 per cent of women diagnosed with breast cancer have no family history and this is why breast cancer screening is so important for all eligible women.”

The current health advice for any woman who has noticed a change in their breasts, like a lump, should see their general practitioner without delay.

Those with a family history of breast cancer should also discuss their specific needs with their GP.