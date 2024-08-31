Controversial Shark Nets To Return This Weekend

A scalloped hammerhead pup caught in a shark net at Palm Beach | Image: N. McLachlan HSI/AMCS.

As the weather warms up, controversial shark nets will return to 51 beaches between Newcastle and Wollongong from tomorrow.

They will be deployed along with SMART drumlines and listening stations in the water and drones overhead in a bid to protect the hundreds of thousands of swimmers expected to flock to the coast over the spring and summer months.

The nets are set to come down on slightly earlier than what had been seen previously, ending on March 31 in response to increased turtle migration along the east coast.

It is part of a raft of changes being trialed by the NSW Government following data from 2022-23, which showed more than 90 percent of marine animals caught in the netting were non-target species.

When the measures for this summer’s Shark Management Program were announced in July, NSW Agriculture Minster Tara Moriarty said while the safety of beach goers was the government’s top priority, they were also committed to protecting the state’s marine life.

“We will be working closely with local governments, Surf Life Saving NSW and Surfing NSW over this season to ensure the future of this program works for the communities it operates in.

“Importantly, this year we have responded to community feedback and taken significant steps to increase the program’s safeguards for marine animals.

“As we map the future of this program we will listen to local communities, and consider the best available evidence to ensure we are striking the right balance at our beaches.”

Earlier this week, Humane Society International Australia and Australian Marine Conservation Society called on the NSW Government to make retiring the nets a priority.

Lauren Sandeman, a marine biologist with HSI Australia said shortening the netting program was a positive step, but stronger action was still needed.

“The Government must move quickly to consult with councils and local beachside communities on net removal, before more marine wildlife is killed,” Ms Sandeman said.

“Modern alternatives to shark nets are already in place at the beaches with shark nets, they have been operating effectively for several years and at scale”

“The shark nets are ineffective and redundant. The public has nothing to fear from their removal.”

Local opposition to the shark mitigation measures remains staunch, with a protest held at Newcastle’s Merewether Beach back in May calling for the nets to be kept out of the water.

Another rally organised by the Animal Justice Party NSW is planned to go ahead at The Entrance on the Central Coast on Sunday to coincide with the first day of the 2023-24 program.