Three Teens Charged Over Alleged Police Pursuit And Crash

An 18-year-old has faced Newcastle Local Court, while a 15-year-old appeared in a children’s court

Three teenagers have been charged after allegedly leading officers on a pursuit through several Newcastle suburbs and crashing into a police car this week.

The chase was sparked around 3.20pm on Thursday, when officers spotted an allegedly stolen Subaru sedan at Jesmond, but was terminated a short time later after the car crashed into a police vehicle, rendering it immobile.

The stolen vehicle continued before colliding with multiple vehicles on Edith Street at Waratah, where the occupants allegedly attempted to flee on foot.

However, police – who had caught up to the scene – were able to apprehend the three teenagers.

The trio were taken to the John Hunter Hospital in stable conditions after two passengers – aged 13 and 18 – sustained minor injuries, and the 15-year-old driver suffered a head injury.

A woman – aged 59 – who had been behind the wheel of another car suffered minor injuries and was also taken to hospital.

The 15-year-old boy and 18-year-old man have since been released from hospital, with the youngest charged with police pursuit – not stop – drive dangerously, drive conveyance taken without consent of owner, drive furiously in motor vehicle do/cause bodily harm and use offensive weapon in company to prevent detention.

He was refused bail and faced a children’s court on Friday.

The 18-year-old man was charged with be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner, and held in custody prior to his first appearance before Newcastle Local Court yesterday.

The 13-year-old boy remained in hospital on Friday afternoon. He was also charged with be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner and was due for a bedside hearing.