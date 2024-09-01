Big Spending – Newcastle Council hits $1 billion

Newcastle Council is celebrating a major milestone in infrastructure investments.

More than one billion dollars worth of city shaping projects have been undertaken in the past decade

A record $375 million dollars has been splashed on infrastructure works and more than $3 million dollars funneled into grants and sponsorship of local business and community groups.

Key spends include the revitalisation of Newcastle ocean baths, ongoing work to bathers way at South Newcastle beach and sand nourishment at Stockton