A woman has died and three are in hospital following major crash at Bishops Bridge

A woman has died and a man and two children are in hospital following a two-car crash near Maitland this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Old Maitland Road, Bishops Bridge at around 2.15pm following reports of the incident.

At the scene, police were told a SUV and utility collided, trapped a woman in her 40’s driving the SUV.

Paramedics rushed to assist her but unfortunately she died at the scene. She is yet to be formally identified.

Meanwhile, a man in his 30’s driving the utility and his passengers, two children aged one and six, were rushed to the John Hunter Hospital with what’s believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

A crime scene has been established and Old Maitland Road, between Majors Lane and Boundary Road has been closed in both directions.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area with several hours of delays expected.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.