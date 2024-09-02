Firefighters Respond To Several Blazes As Hunter Buffeted By Strong Winds

Firefighters working on a hazard reduction burn over the weekend | Image: Raymond Terrace RFS

Firefighters are being kept busy right across the Hunter this afternoon as the wild winds whip up several blazes.

The most significant is at Tomago, where crews from a number of Rural Fire Service brigades are responding to an out of control grass fire.

So far is has scorched about 9 hectares of land off Old Punt Road in the vicinity of AGL’s Newcastle Gas Storage Facility.

According to the RFS, it is currently burning in a south-easterly direction and posing no immediate threat; however nearby residents should monitor conditions.

Meantime, crews are also on the scene of a number of other grass and scrub fires burning at Warabrook, Wallsend, Singleton and Dungog.

As of the time of publication, all incidents are sitting at Advice Level.

For up to date information on fires and hazards, visit the Fires Near Me website or app.