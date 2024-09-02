GLOW Festival: A Spectacular Experience in Newcastle West

Event Dates: 17th – 19th September



Location: Devonshire St, Newcastle West

Prepare to be dazzled at the GLOW Festival, an unmissable celebration of light, art, and entertainment set to illuminate Devonshire St in September. Over three magical nights, this vibrant festival promises an unforgettable experience for all ages, transforming the streets into a glowing wonderland of interactive displays and activities.

Dave Cochrane talks with Grace Tose to get all the details for you.

Listen to their conversation below