Wind warning for Hunter

Damaging winds are expected to whip through the Hunter today.

The weather bureau says the peak of the risk is from mid-morning through until mid-afternoon.

Possible gusts to 110km/h during this morning across higher areas..

Winds are expected to ease below warning thresholds by late tonight.

Locations which may be affected include Lake Macquarie and Newcastle through to Maitland and northern areas.

The State Emergency Service says people should avoid unnecessary travel, move indoors, bring children and pets with them and park cars under secure cover and away from trees, powerlines and drains.