State Emergency Services were kept busy as damaging winds thrashed the Hunter

Wild winds kept the State Emergency Service on their toes yesterday, responding to a total of 62 jobs in the Hunter, Lake Macquarie and further south.

Almost all of the jobs in the north eastern region were related to the nor-westerly gusts reaching around 110km per hour, with majority of the missions being fallen or damaged trees, threatened powers lines and fencing becoming unstuck.

Cessnock SES spent several hours nursing a downed power line in Ellalong. Meanwhile, crews in Raymond Terrace were called out to eight incidents and Rutherford responded to five.

Teams also were called out to multiple jobs in East Maitland, Maitland, Berkeley Vale and Lake Haven.

Clean up efforts are ongoing today after around 1,000 incidents were recorded across the whole of NSW.

Thankfully the Hunter has remained fairly in-tact and severe weather warnings were cancelled overnight.

Image: NSW SES – Cessnock City Unit.