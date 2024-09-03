Tomago fire under control

Conditions continued to ease at Tomago overnight allowing firefighters to conduct a number of backburns.

Nearly 140 hectares has been burnt out.

Backburns have been now completed along Tomago Rd and in the vicinity of the Water Treatment Plant.

Further backburns my be conducted today and residents in the area may notice an increase of fire activity as the burns are conducted.

Much cooler and calmer conditions are forecast today which will assist firefighters working to contain the fire.

Tomago Road is now open.