New help to keep kids safe online

Parents and carers across the Hunter are being given more support to help keep their kids safe online.

The eSafety Commissioner has launched new resources for parents as she calls on social media companies to reveal what they’re doing to enforce age limits on their platforms.

The Commissioner Julie Inman Grant has highlighted the need for action by parents because of the number of very young children being exposed.

Almost a quarter of eight to 10 year-olds are using social media at least weekly, along with nearly half of 11 to 13-year-olds.

eSafety’s new online safety resources include practical tips for keeping children safe on games, apps and social media and conversation starters to help parents and carers have age-appropriate conversations about online harms including child sexual abuse.