A scaled-down Spilt Milk will be making it’s way to Newcastle this November

Global sensations Glass Animals and Artemas alongside Australian icons Troye Sivan, G-Flip and Sycco will be taking to the stage in Newcastle this spring.

Spilt Milk will be hosting a number of smaller House Party’s after the popular one-day festival canned their main event earlier this year.

The scaled down festival will land in the city on November 24 at Newcastle Entertainment Centre. Tickets go on pre-sale September 11th and general sale from September 13.

It’s the first time Spilt Milk is being held in Newcastle after kicking off in Canberra in 2016.

The festivals main event is slated to return in 2025.