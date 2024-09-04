Hunter Water is taking action to avoid a repeat of this week’s bushfire at Tomago.

The inferno sparked off Old Punt Road on Monday and saw an emergency warning issued prior to firefighters gaining control and it has now scorched more than 230 hectares of land.

Private fire management contractors will be conducting a backburn in bushland on Hunter Water-owned land next to Grahamstown Dam from today.

Medowie and Raymond Terrace locals, and motorists on the Pacific Highway are warned not to be alarmed as they may see smoke in the area.

There are also plans for further burns around the water utility’s Tomago Road Depot later this month, if conditions are favourable.

Image: Supplied.