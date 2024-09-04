Three teens have been charged following alleged pursuit in Newcastle this morning

A local resident allegedly had their foot run over this morning, attempting to stop a theft at their property in Tighes Hill.

Officers were called to McIsaac Street at about 1:45am to reports of a break and enter, where a Mazda 3 was allegedly stolen from the property.

As the 47-year-old resident attempted to stop the theft, the car was allegedly reversed over his foot before it hit a number of parked vehicles.

A short time later, police attempted to stop the vehicle on Maitland Road, Islington, but when the driver allegedly failed to stop, a pursuit was briefly initiated.

The chase was stopped when officers lost sight of the vehicle, but was sparked again when the car was located on Brunker Road, Broadmeadow when the vehicle allegedly failed to stop.

Following the two consecutive police pursuits, the driver finally came to stop in Hexham where three teenagers were arrested.

A 14-year-old Mid North Coast boy and 15-year-old boy from Liverpool Plains were each charged with aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence, and be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner.

They were refused bail to appear before Children’s Court today.

Meanwhile, a 15-year-old Hunter Valley boy was hit with a number of charges including two counts of police pursuit – not stop – driver at speed, aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence, take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, and drive furiously in motor vehicle do/cause bodily harm.

He was granted strict conditional bail to face Children’s Court on September 16th.