An elderly man has been rushed to hospital following crash at Mayfield

A man has been rushed to hospital following a crash at Mayfield this afternoon.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on Maitland Road at 2.50pm where a White Toyota ute allegedly crash into a power pole, causing traffic chaos in the lead up to peak hour.

An elderly man was pulled from the vehicle and treated by NSW Ambulance Paramedics at the scene before he was taken to the John Hunter for further treatment and assessment.

The nature of his injuries and condition is currently unknown.

The incident reportedly brought down power lines and blacked out the lights with Ausgrid called in to temporarily repair the damaged pole and wire.

As inquiries continue, anyone with information or dash cam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.