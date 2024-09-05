News

Boost for Port Stephens oyster industry

The state government is planning to supercharge the Hunter’s oyster industry.

The government has announced plans to double the farm gate value of the NSW acquaculture sector to $300m dollars by 2030.

It recently granted more than three million dollars to provide much-needed upgrades at the Port Stephens Fisheries Institute to enhance breeding and research facilities.

Plans include managing oyster industry risk through a breeding program, plus alternative species and opening up new areas for mussels, oysters and algae.

Image: Department of Primary Industries.

Previous ArticleNext Article
X
X