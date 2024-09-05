Fire Engulfs Yacht Before Vessel Sinks At Summerland Point

Firefighters battled the blaze which broke out on a yacht in the water | Image: Lake Macquarie Fire Boat

Firefighters had their hands full on Wednesday night responding to a yacht fire at Summerland Point.

Reports of a fire breaking out onboard a moored vessel off Kullaroo Road sparked a multi-agency response just before 11pm, involving Rural Fire Brigade crews from Wallarah, Gwandalan-Summerland Point and Lake Munmorah, as well as a Fire & Rescue NSW crew from Doyalson.

From the shore, they could see the yacht was well-alight on its mooring.

The crew onboard Lake Macquarie Fire Boat Alpha made its way out to the burning vessel and quickly got to work utilising the monitor to combat the fire initially, before transitioning to a hose line once it was safe to get along side.

It took some time before fireys could get close enough to the inferno with their own boat and completely douse the flames.

Unfortunately, the yacht sustained significant damage and took on water before sinking.

The location was marked and a salvage operation is taking place today to recover the wreck.