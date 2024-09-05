Man Dies In Crash Between Motorcycle And Car At Stroud

There has been another tragedy on the Hunter’s roads with police now investigating a fatal crash at Stroud.

Emergency services were called to Booral Washpool Road just before 7 o’clock this morning to reports of a collision between a motorbike and a Holden Captiva.

The male rider – believed to be aged in his 50s – sadly died at the scene.

He is yet to be formally identified.

A 62-year-old woman who had been behind the wheel of the car was uninjured and taken to Dungog Hospital for mandatory testing.

Specialist officers from the Crash Investigation Unit spent the morning scouring the crime scene as they begin to piece together the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A report will also be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

Anyone with information that can assist with official inquiries should contact Crime Stoppers.