Firefighters battle a blaze at a home in Cessnock this morning

A Hunter home was badly damaged by an inferno which sparked in the early hours this morning.

At about 5.29am Fire and Rescue crews rushed to the scene at Greta Street in Cessnock to find the house well alight and quickly got to work trying to establish whether there was anyone inside the home.

Firies were able to quickly get the situation under control and douse the flames to stop it spreading to homes either side.

Thankfully a search found no one was inside at the time.

Image: Fire and Rescue Kearsley.