First sod turned on the Singleton Bypass

Poised to open in 2026, the Singleton Bypass project has reach a major milestone with the first sod turned, marking the start of multi-million dollar construction.

The long-awaited infrastructure project is set to cost $700 million with the federal government funnelling $560 million into the project alongside $140 million from the state.

The construction is tipped to fix one of the region’s most notorious bottlenecks and remove around 15,000 vehicles each day from the Singleton CBD.

Motorists will be in for a quicker journey as well, avoiding five sets of lights.

Six bridges will be built as part of the project including four across the Hunter River floodplain as well as a northbound climbing lane, that allows heavy vehicles to climb the hill without slowing other traffic, between Gowrie Gates and the northern connection.

NSW Minister for the Hunter, Yasmin Catley says, the monumental construction will better connect Hunter locals.

“Today, we’re marking a major milestone for the Hunter as construction on the new bypass begins. This project will soon make travel safer, faster, and more efficient for everyone.

“Starting construction on the bypass is one of the ways the NSW Government is delivering top-quality services to regional areas, making sure that our communities have access to the best infrastructure possible.

“There’s never been a better time to live in the Hunter. With this new bypass, we’re connecting people across NSW and getting people from A to B quicker and safer than ever before.”

NSW Regional Transport and Roads Minister, Jenny Aitchison, says the long awaited project is a massive win for the Hunter.

“I am excited to see major work underway on a project that will transform the way people move around the Hunter region.

“The Liberals and Nationals talked about this project for years, but it has taken Federal and State Labor governments to deliver it, working together for the communities of the Hunter region.

“Agriculture, tourism, mining, manufacturing industries along with commuters and students will all benefit every single day from this investment.”

Image: Supplied.