New step for international airport

Newcastle Airport has taken the next step in their quest to open the a new gateway for international visitors to the Hunter.

Destination NSW has signed a memo of understanding of with Newcastle Airport ahead of opening an upgraded international terminal next year.

This agreement makes financial support available to the airport from the Aviation Attraction Fund in a bid to help the airport secure agreements with airlines for new international and domestic routes

The upgrade is projected to increase annual visitor numbers by 850,000 each year and inject more than $6b into the visitor economy.