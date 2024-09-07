An iconic and endangered local Seahorse species has been released in Port Stephens

About 1,000 captive-bred White’s Seahorses are making Little Beach in Port Stephens their home after 132 more of the iconic endangered species were released yesterday.

It comes ahead of National Threatened Species Day today.

Over the past decade local populations have decreased significantly and with loss of natural habitats one of the main causes of decline, 400 primary school students across the Hunter have helped deploy 15 additional seahorses hotels in the waters.

There are now 60 seahorse hotels which rapidly become covered in algae, sponges and corals and eventually collapse to create a new natural habitat, installed at The Pipeline and Little Beach dive sites by the NSW Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development team.

The flood events of 2021 and 2022 had a major impact on White’s Seahorse habitats, with shallow water seagrass, sponges and soft corals all experiencing massive declines.

Minister and MP for Port Stephens, Kate Washington says, it marks a positive step toward recovering the endangered sea creatures.

“It’s very special to be releasing baby seahorses to make their home in seahorse hotels in Port Stephens,” Washington says.

“This initiative highlights the NSW Government’s commitment to preserving Port Stephens’ unique marine life and restoring our important ecosystems.”

“I’m delighted to see local students getting firsthand experience in marine conservation, by building and installing seahorse hotels.”

“The successful breeding of these baby White’s Seahorses is a testament to the dedicated staff at the Port Stephens Fisheries Institute.”

Minister for Agriculture, Tara Moriarty says, conservationists alongside the state government hope to recover the adored Australian species.

“On 7 September we acknowledge National Threatened Species Day, and what better way to respond than to deploy 132 captive-bred White’s Seahorse into Port Stephens to help this iconic species recover.

“While White’s seahorses in Port Stephens have significantly declined over the past decade, the implementation of the Government’s new captive-breeding program and installation of seahorse hotels are positive steps towards their recovery.

“We hope these stocking events will help the White’s seahorse re-establish a home here at Port Stephens and will ensure the recovery of this iconic and beloved Australian species.

“I wish to thank the Albanese Government for their funding support for this program.”