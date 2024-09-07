Another 4.5 magnitude earthquake has struck the Hunter Region this morning

Many locals are waking up to another earthquake rocking the Hunter Region this morning.

Just before 6 o’clock Geoscience Australia recorded a 4.7 magnitude earthquake in Muswellbrook with a depth of around 5 kilometres.

It was later reassessed as a 4.5 in strength has caused power outages at around 2,500 nearby homes and businesses.

Ausgrid’s crews have already begun to restore power to around 1,000 customers.

The tectonic shift has been reportedly felt across the Hunter Valley and Newcastle, reminding locals of the similar 4.7 magnitude quake which hit only a matter of weeks ago.

The August 23 event was the biggest earthquake the region has experienced in 20 years, largely felt across the Hunter Valley, Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and Port Stephens, causing mass power outages and minor structural damage.

It comes after minor shakes have been recorded throughout this week since Wednesday.

Image: Clipping from Geoscience Australia.