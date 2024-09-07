Officers are investigating a house fire in Adamstown

Officers are investigating the cause of a suspicious house fire in Adamstown last night.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the blaze around six o’clock to find a single story home engulfed in flame on Narrara Road.

It sparked a multi-agency response from Merewether, Lambton and Charlestown Fire and Rescue crews as well as NSW Ambulance and police.

With the houses either side also under threat, 30 firefighters battled the infero which took a total of four hours to extinguish.

NSW police and the Fire and Rescue NSW Fire investigation and Research unit are conducting a probe into the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Image: Fire and Rescue NSW, Merewether unit Facebook.