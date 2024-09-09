A suspicious house fire in the Hunter Valley this morning sparks police probe

An abandoned house in the Hunter Valley has been destroyed this morning following a suspicious fire.

At about 6 o’clock emergency services made their way to the blaze at a home on Wine Country Drive in North Rothbury.

Rural Fire Services and Fire and Rescue crews worked to extinguish the inferno, but despite their efforts the building sustained significant damage.

Thankfully, the home was unoccupied and no injuries have been reported.

As police investigate the incident, anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.