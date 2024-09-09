Earthquake Monitoring Stations Deployed In Upper Hunter Amid Ongoing Tremors

A scientist deploys one of the monitoring kits | Image: Geoscience Australia

Earthquake monitoring equipment has now been installed around Muswellbrook, which has been at the center of a series of tremors over the last few weeks.

The region was again rocked by a 4.5 Magnitude quake on Saturday, the most significant seismic activity since an initial 4.7 shock which was recorded back on August 23rd.

Geoscience Australia has now deployed four temporary earthquake monitoring stations in and around Muswellbrook and Denman.

The agency said in a statement that the kits will gather specific data about these tremors, which will then be used in the National Seismic Hazard Models to improve preparedness and emergency responses to any future disasters at a local and state level.

“We will share these findings and data with government and emergency management organisations to improve earthquake preparedness based on the best available science,” the statement said.

“Australia’s earthquake hazard is relatively low compared with nearby countries such as New Zealand and Papua New Guinea and significant earthquake activity is comparatively rare”

“Don’t forget, if you’re in an earthquake, drop cover and hold on! Get low to the ground, cover your head with your hands, get underneath a sturdy table or desk and hold on to it.”