Futuristic gadgets, Scams, and Apple

Tech Guru Leigh Stark joins Brent Bultitude in this week’s Tech Talk.

This week in tech, we’ve got news about a futuristic gadget that could help diagnose medical conditions using just your breath, while a more firmly-in-reality story sees Telstra working on a way to protect older generations from getting scammed. Over $120 million was lost from older Aussies last year, and it’s one of the categories increasing, so this is a big deal.

Plus new phones: one fun out now, while four iPhones expected next week. Don’t buy an iPhone for the next week, people. Or an Apple Watch. Or AirPods. 🙂

Click Below to Listen to the Podcast.