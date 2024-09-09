Police are seeking public help to find missing Ricky

Police are seeking public help to locate a man missing in Newcastle.

27-year-old Ricky Wilson was last seen five weeks ago on Monday August 5th at Calvery Mater Hospital in Waratah.

When he could not be located or contacted, officers attached to Batemans Bay Police Station were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.

Police and family hold concerns for his welfare due to a medical condition.

He is known to frequent the Jesmond and Newcastle CBD areas.

Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.