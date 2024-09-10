Lake bike paths expand

New off-road shared paths are making it safer and easier to walk or ride than to get in the car and drive in some parts of Lake Macquarie.

Work is now complete on a 230-metre path at Cameron Park, linking Pasterfield Sports Complex with the suburb’s older residential precinct in the east.

Lake Macquarie Mayor Kay Fraser said the link made it quicker for families to access the sports complex on foot or by bike.

Similarly, a freshly completed 820-metre shared path at Cardiff fills in a missing link, running parallel to Winding Creek from Wilkinson Park off Myall Road to Newcastle Street.

Plans are also under plans development to provide an extra section of path between Newcastle Street and Henry Street to bypass the current short on-road detour.

City asset management manager Karen Partington says more than 100 kilometres of Lake Macquarie’s 254-kilometre principal bicycle network has now been built.

She says planning is also underway for several major projects to further extend the network, including the Charlestown to Whitebridge cycleway and shared paths connecting Cooranbong to Morisset and Cameron Park to Edgeworth.

Image: Mayor Kay Fraser and council projects and technical officer Tom Earls