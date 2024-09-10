Newcastle police are investigating an alleged attack on a child in Waratah

Local police are investigating an alleged attack on a child riding their bike in Waratah on Sunday afternoon.

At about 4 o’clock an 11-year-old boy was riding his bike along Lambton Road when he was approached by a man he didn’t know, who allegedly punched him several times.

A member of the public rushed to assist the boy, before the male left the scene.

With inquiries ongoing, police are seeking to speak to the man at the scene at the time of the alleged attack. He is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, wearing a white cap, and carrying a black Coles shopping bag.

Anyone with information into the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.