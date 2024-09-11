Police operation results in domestic violence arrest

A man has fronted court after being slapped with domestic violence charges in Boolaroo earlier this week.

Police descended on a home at Creek Reserve Road to locate a man wanted in relation to alleged domestic violence offences.

On arrival officers were informed the male was at the rear of the property — but as they approached, he jumped the fence into a neighbouring yard.

Over several hours police and the public saw the man multiple times, running through properties, jumping fences and hiding from authorities, before he was located and arrested at a rear yard on Fifth Street.

The 33-year-old man has been slapped with a number of charges including intimidation, use of offensive weapon with intent and goods in custody.

He was refused bail and faced Toronto court yesterday.