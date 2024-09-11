The man behind the wheel in the fatal Hunter Valley bus crash has been sentenced

It has been just over a year since the tragic Hunter Valley bus crash and this afternoon the driver responsible has had his sentence handed down at Newcastle District Court.

59-year-old Brett Button will remain behind bars for a maximum 32 years with a non-parole period of 24 years.

Button was driving the coach which rolled on Wine Country Drive near Greta while transporting 35 guests from a nearby wedding in June 2023, resulting in the deaths of ten people and leaving 25 others injured.

He’s been awaiting his sentence since pleading guilty in May to 35 charges, including ten counts of dangerous driving occasioning death as part of a controversial plea deal which saw manslaughter allegations dropped.

Button has also been sentenced for nine counts of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm and 16 counts of driving furiously causing bodily harm.

It comes after three days and dozens of harrowing victim impact statements, detailing the pain and heartbreak caused by his actions, read by the families of those killed as well as other survivors.