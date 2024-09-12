Multi-agency training for a port disaster held at Newcastle Harbour

Multiple emergency services have converged on Newcastle port for annual training.

Representative from various agencies from Fire and Rescue NSW, NSW Police, NSW Ambulance, Transport for NSW, Port of Newcastle, NSW Environment Protection Authority and the Australian Maritime Safety Authority put their capabilities to the test, responding to simulated exercises designed to emulate real-life incidents.

With Newcastle harbour the second-busiest in Australia, testing emergency crews readiness for maritime emergencies is essential to protect both people and the environment.

Training involved a coordinated simulated response to manage both a fire onboard a vessel within the port precinct and managing environmental impacts of pollution.

Port Authority’s Harbour Master Newcastle & Yamba Vikas Bangia says the exercise is designed to simulate a real-life incident so Port Authority and relevant agencies can put its capabilities and response protocols to the test in readiness for any maritime emergency response.

“Our port never stops and works 365 days a year and today’s successful training exercise highlights how multiple emergency response agencies work side-by-side to ensure we are in the best position to protect people and the environment,” Captain Bangia said.

“Everyone involved across all agencies is highly trained and brings a specialised skillset and in the event of a real-life incident, these play a critical role when every second counts.”

“Newcastle is the second busiest port in Australia and is an economic powerhouse not just for the greater Hunter region but also the state with over 2,200 large commercial vessel calls every year.”