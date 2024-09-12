Desal plant gets go-ahead for Belmont

The state government has given the green light to build a seawater desalination plant in Belmont, which it says is a pivotal step toward bolstering water security in the region for generations to come.

With the approval of the state significant infrastructure project, Hunter Water is expected to begin construction late this year.

The government says the $530 million investment in building a permanent desalination plant will significantly enhance the region’s drought preparedness and response capabilities.

It says the Lower Hunter is particularly vulnerable to dry seasons and drought and advancing this project will secure the region’s critical water supply, supporting continued prosperity and growth.