More options for University of Newcastle student living in the CBD on the horizon

Inner city University of Newcastle students are set to be bolstered by more options for student living with new accommodation on the horizon.

The University has lodged State Significant Development Plans for approval of accommodation at the corner of Worth Place and Civic Lane with early work already underway to prepare the site for construction which includes relocating 45 existing parking spaces.

445 beds have been proposed in the new building in a bid to provide relief to the growing demand for student housing in the CBD.

The Uni is confident they’ll receive the green light in a matter of months with construction slated to begin in 2025.

University of Newcastle Vice-Chancellor Professor Alex Zelinsky, AO says they’re drawing closer to construction.

“We are moving closer to having shovels in the ground and making our vision of providing more accommodation options in the city for new and existing students a reality,” Professor Zelinsky says.

“Addressing the housing needs of our students has always been one of our highest priorities, and with the proposed 445 beds in this new building, we aim to provide some relief to the growing demand for student accommodation.”

“We expect the assessment to take several months, but we are confident of receiving the green light from the DHPI and being able to begin construction in 2025. This is expected to take approximately 18 months.”

