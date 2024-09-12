Woman charged after allegedly stealing from several Charlestown stores

A woman has been charged after treating herself to five finger discount from several stores, caught allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of clothing in Lake Macquarie.

On six separate occasions the 35-year-old woman allegedly stole nearly $5,000 worth of clothing and fragrances from retailers in Charlestown, between July 23rd and September 6th this year.

As a result of police inquiries, the woman attended Belmont Police Station yesterday and was arrested.

She has been granted conditional bail to appear before Belmont Local Court on September 25th.