Concept designs for the Gillieston Public School redevelopment have been unveiled

The state government has released a sneak peak of early concept designs for the Gillieston Public School redevelopment.

Not only do the plans include desperately needed extra classrooms, but they also feature a new support learning hub, staff and administration areas, library, school hall, canteen, out of school hours care facility as well as improved drop-off and pick-up zones and bus stops.

The public school is also tipped to receive a new co-located public preschool next-door to the primary school with it’s own entry, secure outdoor area and play equipment.

The works come after hearing from concerns of parents and carers concerns about the schools facilities meeting the requirements of the growing local community.

Member for Maitland, Jenny Aitchison says, the development is in the best interest of the growing local community.

“It is fantastic to see early designs for the much-needed redevelopment of Gillieston Public School,” she says.

“The Maitland community has been calling for this important school to receive an upgrade for years, and it is wonderful to see the plans take shape.

“From here, we invite the community to join our information session and give feedback on the design before we get to work on redeveloping the school.”

Gillieston Public School Principal, Lauren Fernando says, the school is excited to see the project moving forward.

“We’re thrilled to get a preview of our school’s future.

“The concept design gives us a clear indication of the modern facilities that will enhance our students’ learning experiences and school community.

“This is a key milestone and reflects the collaborative and thoughtful planning of everyone involved. We’re eager to see more updates as the project moves forward.”

Local families are being asked to provide feedback on the project with a drop-in information session will also be held on Monday September 16th from 2.30 to 6.30pm.

Images: Supplied.