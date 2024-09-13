Council voting enters final phase

Record numbers of people are expected to vote in person in the Hunter tomorrow for the local government elections.

With the pandemic shut-down, which changed people’s voting patterns, now several years ago, pre-poll voting has decreased.

In Newcastle, 24 thousand 651 people have gone to early voting centres to cast their votes.

Lake Macquarie residents appear to be more enthusiastic about getting in early with just under 33 thousand, 500 people counted up until 10 o’clock last nigh

In Maitland, 18 thousand, 354 had lodged pre-poll votes and In Port Stephens 13 thousand, 583 people had taken advantage of early voting.

Polling booths will be open from 8am to 6pm tomorrow with no absentee voting as people have to vote in their residential wards.

Unless they have a reason for not voting in their own ward, people have to turn up tomorrow to vote in person with a 55-dollar fine hanging over their heads.

Picture: NSW Electoral Commission.