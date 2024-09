Qantas is bumping up its fees for changing or cancelling domestic flight bookings.

The cost of changing a flight, updating the name on a booking or cancelling a reservation will increase from $99 to $119 across a range of fare types.

The change will apply to any tickets bought on or after October 9th, any tickets bought before the date, any initial changes will still have the $99 fee applied.

It’s the first time Qantas has changed the fee in around seven years.