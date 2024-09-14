Appeal possible over Greta crash deaths

An intention to appeal has reportedly been lodged following this week’s sentencing of the man responsibly for the deaths of 10 people in the Greta Bus Crash in June last year.

News Corp reports that lawyers for 59-year-old Brett Button have lodge an intention to appeal against his sentence.

He was sentenced to 32 years in jail with a non-parole period of 24 years.

Formal documents will now be filed with the NSW Court of Criminal Appeal if the lawyers decided to go ahead with the appeal.

Image: The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.