New Mayor for Lake Macquarie

Lake Macquarie has a new Mayor with Adam Shultz claiming victory in yesterday’s election.

Cr Shultz has previously served as Deputy Mayor in Lake Macquarie and will take over the seat from Kay Fraser who held the title for 8 years before deciding to retire from public office.

Elsewhere, the race is still too close to call with Newcastle candidates Nuatali Nelms and Dr Ross Kerriage having less than 1% of votes between them.

A result is expected tomorrow.

In Maitland, incumbent Mayor Philip Penfold will retain the seat in the state’s fastest-growing area.