Novocastrian Shannon Mahoney will attempt a world record for a cause

Novocastrian Shannon Mahoney is attempting to write his name into the history books, trying to set a new world record for a cause later this month.

Shannon will be aiming to break the record for the most weight lifted by kettlebell swing in 24 hours.

He’s not only putting his strength to the test, the fitness enthusiast is hoping to raise $1,000 for not-for-profit organisation the Australian BPD Foundation.

It comes after seeing the struggle and social stigma he says a family member has faced living with Bipolar disorder.

The current world record stands at 307,660 kilograms, meanwhile, Shannon will be aiming for 348,832 kilograms. That’s just over 41,000 kilo0grams more than the current record.

He’s also hoping to claim a new world record of a 184,224 kilograms in 12 hours.

It’s talk place on Friday September 27 at the University of Newcastle, Forum Sports & Aquatic Centre.

You can donate to Shannon here.

Image: Shannon Mahoney MyCause Fundraiser