An incident at an old Hunter Valley mine sparks multi-agency response

A police operation in the Hunter Valley is underway as officers work to locate a man believed to have fallen down a mine shaft.

At about 12.45pm today, emergency services were called to Dry Creek Road in Ellalong, following reports of a workplace incident.

Police were told that a man had fallen into a decommissioned mine shaft.

The incident sparked a multi-agency response with officers still on scene, assisted by Police rescue, NSW Ambulance and Fire and Rescue NSW.

The operation is expected to take some time with more information to come as detail emerge.