Child Hit By Car At New Lambton Rushed To Hospital

A child has been rushed to hospital after being hit by a car while riding their bike at New Lambton this morning.

Emergency services were called to St James Road around 8.30am to reports of the incident near a local primary school.

NSW Ambulance paramedics assessed a 12-year-old boy for multiple injuries, before taking him to the John Hunter Hospital for treatment of a suspected broken leg.

The driver of the car was subjected to a roadside breath test which returned a negative result.

The incident brought traffic to a crawl with police blocking off one eastbound lane which has since reopened.

Inquiries into the incident are underway by police from the Newcastle-Hunter Traffic and Highway Patrol Command.

As the probe continues, anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.