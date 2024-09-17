Making ticketless parking fines more transparent

The state government will take action to reform the ticketless parking fine system.

The system, which was introduced by the former coalition government, was taken up by Lake Macquarie, Cessnock, Newcastle, Maitland and Muswellbrook councils

Premier Chris Minns says poor implementation allowed the number of ticketless fines to explode, denied drivers transparency and eroded trust in the parking fine system.

New legislation will require councils to attach an on-the-spot notification to a vehicle, which could be the penalty notice itself, or a short description of the offence and notice that a fine will be sent to them.

Council officers would also be made to to take photos of offences – even if they use the traditional ‘ticketed’ method – and make them available for Revenue NSW to provide to drivers.

Image: City of Newcastle.