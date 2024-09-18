A police operation to recover the body of a man at a mine in Ellalong has wrapped up

A police operation to recover the body of a man who fell down an old mine shaft while working in the Hunter Valley has concluded.

The fatal workplace incident occurred around one o’clock yesterday afternoon at a decommissioned site on Dry Creek Road in Ellalong.

It sparked a multi-agency response involving Police Rescue and Bomb Disposal, NSW Ambulance and Fire and Rescue, who worked through the night.

At about 11 o’clock this morning, the body of a 59-year-old man was located in water at the base of the shaft.

The NSW Resources Regulator is leading investigations into the circumstances surrounding the fatality.

A report will also be prepared for the Coroner.

Anyone with information into the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.