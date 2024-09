There’ll be a spectacle for local sky-gazers tonight with another supermoon.

A full moon becomes a supermoon at its closest proximity to Earth, at around 360,000 kilometres away, appearing bigger and brighter than usual.

The phenomenon only happens a few times a year, with the moon at it’s largest at 12.30pm today. This mean it’ll be best viewed a moonrise tonight around 6pm.

It comes only a month after the blue supermoon.