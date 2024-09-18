Man Rescued From Water After Being Swept From Rocks At Boat Harbour

Emergency services rushed to the scene on Tuesday afternoon | Image: Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service

There were dramatic scenes at Boat Harbour near Port Stephens on Tuesday when two men were washed off the rocks and into the surf.

Reports the pair – both aged 20 – had gotten into trouble in the water saw emergency services rush to the scene around 4 o’clock yesterday afternoon.

When crews arrived one of the men had already managed to make it back to shore, but the other was still struggling in the water.

A critical care paramedic from the Westpac Rescue Helicopter performed a daring rescue and winched the man to safety.

Back on dry land, the duo were treated by paramedics but luckily had only suffered minor cuts and bruises and neither required hospitalisaton.