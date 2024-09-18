New lord mayor for Newcastle

Newcastle will have a new lord mayor.

Incumbent Nuatali Nelmes last night said it was likely she would fall short of required votes in a tight battle with independent Ross Kerridge.

The margin is currently about three thousand votes and Labor scruitineers say when preferences are distributed, they are unlikely to push Ms Nelmes over the line.

In a statement last night, she said she looked forward to watching Newcastle grow and thrive from a new perspective, and to supporting its progress in other ways.

In another contest conclusion yesterday, Cessnock independent Daniel Watton claimed victory over incumbent mayor Jay Suvaal.